An overturned caravan closed the A465 between Govilon and Gilwern for more than three hours this afternoon.
‼️Warning ‼️#A465 eastbound Gilwern - Abergavenny Hardwick Roundabout.— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) August 11, 2024
❌Lane 2 - Overturned caravan.
Passable with care . Traffic coping well in the area.
Police at scene. pic.twitter.com/Wu6PjLZlKN
At around 2pm Traffic Wales South warned that an overturned caravan had closed a lane on the A465 eastbound Gilwern to Abergavenny Hardwick Roundabout
Police were at the scene and were asking drivers to find an alternative route as traffic began to build up. They warned that eastbound traffic would have to leave the road at the Govilon exit with the slip road to join the road closed to traffic
The road re-opened fully by around 5pm