A FALLEN tree is currently blocking the cycle lane between Govilon and Clydach.
The route which was once part of the old railway network is popular with walkers, dogs, and cyclists. However, if you’re planning to take it all the way to Clydach and beyond, you’ll be out of luck unless you’ve got a chainsaw handy or fancy a little climbing.
The fallen tree was brought to the Chronicle’s attention by mother and daughter, Hazel and Blueberry Owsla.
Hazel explained, “What with Blueberry being on half-term and me having a week off work we decided to do the Llanfoist to Clydach walk and burn off the Easter eggs.
“We’d got just past Govilon when we noticed the fallen tree. It was quite a big one and it was blocking most of the path, so we decided to turn back and grab some coffee and cakes instead.
“We thought we’d let everyone else know just in case they planned on walking that stretch sometime soon.”
The Chronicle has since contacted the relevant authorities and hopefully, the path will be unblocked soon and normality will resume.