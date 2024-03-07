This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 4°C.
The sky will be foggy, so visibility might be slightly reduced.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 7°C.
There will be some scattered showers, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 4°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C.
There will be no rain, making it a dry afternoon.
In general, for the next few days, the temperature will remain constant at around 7°C.
Expect some scattered showers throughout the week.
Please stay tuned for further updates.
This article was automatically generated