This morning in Abergavenny, overcast conditions prevailed.

The temperature was 18°C.

Moving into the afternoon, the weather turned into light rain at 17°C.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, expect a light drizzle with a temperature of 11°C.

This is a significant drop from today's morning temperature.

In the afternoon, prepare for foggy conditions with a temperature of 14°C.

In summary, tomorrow will have a mix of light drizzle in the morning and fog in the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 11°C in the morning to 14°C in the afternoon.

Looking at the general trend for the next few days, expect moderate rain, with temperatures remaining constant at 16°C.

Expect these conditions to prevail over the next few days.

This article was automatically generated