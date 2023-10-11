This morning in Abergavenny, overcast conditions prevailed.
The temperature was 18°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the weather turned into light rain at 17°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, expect a light drizzle with a temperature of 11°C.
This is a significant drop from today's morning temperature.
In the afternoon, prepare for foggy conditions with a temperature of 14°C.
In summary, tomorrow will have a mix of light drizzle in the morning and fog in the afternoon.
Temperatures will range from 11°C in the morning to 14°C in the afternoon.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, expect moderate rain, with temperatures remaining constant at 16°C.
Expect these conditions to prevail over the next few days.
