This morning in Abergavenny, it will be overcast with a temperature of 5°C.
In the afternoon, the sky will clear up, maintaining the temperature at 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to sunny with a slight drop in temperature to 4°C.
By the afternoon, it will turn cloudy, and the temperature will slightly increase to 5°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and sunnier in the morning, turning cloudy later, with temperatures ranging from 4°C to 5°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 9°C.
Scattered showers will be prevalent, maintaining a consistent temperature trend around 9°C to 13°C.
The general trend indicates a wetter period with moderate rain and scattered showers, accompanied by a slight increase in temperature to a maximum of 13°C.
