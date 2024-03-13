This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
Cloud cover will be prevalent, however, no precipitation is forecasted.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a comfortable 11°C.
Again, the skies will be cloudy with sunny spells and there is no chance of rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 9°C.
Unlike today, scattered showers are expected.
By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C.
Similar to the morning, scattered showers will continue.
In terms of the general trend for the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between 7°C and 9°C.
Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature throughout the week.
So, be sure to keep your umbrella handy!
