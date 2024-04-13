This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 11°C.
It will be a mix of sun and clouds.
There is no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 11°C.
The sun will still be present, but there will also be some rain.
There is no significant change in temperature throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 7°C.
The sky will be clear and sunny.
No rain is expected in the morning.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.
Although the sun will still be out, there will be some rain.
Overall, tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today with a mix of sun and scattered showers.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 7°C and 8°C.
There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.
The temperature will average around 8°C.
Expect some rain over the next few days.
Despite the rain, the sun will still make an appearance.
Overall, the week will be relatively cool with a mix of sun and rain.
