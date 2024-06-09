This morning in Abergavenny, the sky was very cloudy.

The temperature was a cool 11°C.

There was no chance of rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the sky remained cloudy with sunny spells.

The temperature rose slightly to 13°C.

Again, there was no chance of rain.

Tomorrow morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will be similar to today.

The temperature will be a bit cooler at 10°C.

There will be no chance of rain in the morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells.

The temperature will rise to 12°C.

There will be scattered showers in the afternoon.

The general trend for the next few days in Abergavenny shows a constant temperature of 10°C.

There will be scattered showers throughout the week.

The sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells.

