This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a cool 4°C with a cloudy sky overhead.
There's no sign of any rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.
However, there will be a change in conditions with some fog expected.
There's also a chance of scattered showers, so it might be a good idea to keep that umbrella close by after all.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 6°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, but no rain is expected.
The afternoon will see a drop in temperature to 4°C.
Again, the sky will be a mix of sun and clouds.
Overall, tomorrow will be a slightly cooler day compared to today.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will hover around 2-3°C.
The sky will remain cloudy for most of the time.
So, it seems like the cool, cloudy conditions are here to stay for a while.
Remember to dress warmly and enjoy the crisp, autumn air.
This article was automatically generated