This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C with a cloudy sky overhead.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 7°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, still with no rain in sight.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today's.
The temperature will be a cool 7°C and the sky will be partly cloudy with sunny spells.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
The sky will be very cloudy, but there's still no rain expected.
Looking ahead to the next few days, we can expect more of the same.
Temperatures will range from a low of 6°C to a high of 10°C, with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.
There's still no rain in the forecast, so it looks like a dry week ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated