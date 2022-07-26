Outdoor theatre in castle grounds
The Abergavenny season kicks off with a production of Shakespeare’s much-loved Much Ado About Nothing this Friday, July 29, at 7pm.
There’s plenty to shout about in The Pantaloons’ take on The Bard’s timeless summer comedy of masks, music and mistaken identities!
The boys are back from war and it’s time for celebration, but devious Don John plans to spoil everyone’s fun with his perilous plots. Will young lovers Claudio and Hero fall foul of the crafty criminal?
Will bickering Benedick and Beatrice ever admit that they actually like each other?
Find out in this “fast-paced, physical and funny new production!”
All the shows are on Friday evenings this year.
So the season continues with a “fantastic adaptation” of science fiction classic HG Wells’ War of the Worlds by the inventive Pantaloons on August 12 and an adaptation by Heartbreak Productions of another David Walliams best seller, Awful Auntie on August 19.
Pack up the picnic and bring something to sit on – low backed chairs or cushions and blankets – warm clothes for when the sun goes down and clothing appropriate to the weather!
All ticket booking is online and more information can be found about all the shows on the Visit Monmouthshire website, by going to www.visitmonmouthshire.com/outdoor-theatre
Ticket prices for the shows - at the home to MonLife Heritage’s Abergavenny Museum – are £14.50 adult; £8.50 child (up to 18) £40 family (2+2).
Pictured: The sun sets over an out door theatre production in the grounds of Abergavenny Castle
