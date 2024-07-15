Summer Holidays are coming and MonLife Heritage Museums are bringing a fabulous and varied programme of outdoor theatre to Abergavenny Castle. Enjoy an evening with family and friends and a picnic in this glorious setting with first rate entertainment from these brilliant and popular professional touring theatre companies.
The season kicks off on Tuesday, July 30 at 7pm with The Pantaloons’ hilariously adventurous take on the timeless tales of everyone’s favourite archer, Robin Hood. Join utter legends Robin, Marian and the Merry Men as Prince John and the shifty Sheriff of Nottingham try to put a stop to Robin Hood’s charitable crime spree once and for all! Suitable for all ages
On Sunday, August 4 at 7pm, Oscar Wilde’s comic masterpiece, The Importance of Being Earnest gets The Pantaloons treatment in their anarchic take on the classic comedy of manners. This energetic and musical production infuses Wilde’s witty words with snappy new songs and frantically funny physical theatre to give this perennially popular play a hilarious contemporary twist!
There’s n early start at 6pm on Sunday, August 11 for the fabulous family show, The Adventures of Dr Dolittle with Illyria. The funny and much-loved exciting adventure, the story of Dr John Dolittle of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh who is taught by his wise old parrot Polynesia how to talk to animals. A remarkable and memorable show for all the family, suitable for 5 years+ (younger children also welcome and free)
For a fantastic finale to the season an energetic and brilliant production by the amazing Illyria of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers on Saturday, August 31 at 7pm. Set in picturesque Venice, this light-hearted operetta whisks audiences away to a world of romance, mistaken identities, and comedic chaos. With catchy melodies and witty lyrics, Illyria brings the vivacious characters to life, captivating audiences with their impeccable comedic timing and exuberant performances.
Bring a picnic, seating and appropriate clothing. Gates open one hour before show starts. Most performances last approx. 2 hours, Tickets and more info online https://abergavenny.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows