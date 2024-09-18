FORMER members of Gwent Theatre have reunited for a new production which can be seen locally in the coming weeks.
The Long Way Home, by Charles Way follows the journey of a recently widowed old woman as she travels from her late husband’s inland hometown to her home of origin, beside the sea.
Along the way, she finds an abandoned boy who journeys with her, traversing the landscape, and encountering a host of colourful characters and challenging situations. The Clarence Hall, Crickhowell and The Retreat, Llanover, both excellent, community venues, are hosting this new production, set against the picturesque backdrop of Greece.
To see one of Charles Way’s plays locally is a rare opportunity in recent years. Way is a distinguished playwright, with a portfolio of over 40 internationally-produced plays. Many of his recent plays are produced by companies in Ireland, Europe and America. His latest play, The Vanishing Elephant, is currently gearing up for performances at the Royal Opera House, Belfast and in London.
The Long Way Home will be staged in a cabaret-style setting, evoking the ambiance of a Greek taverna. Audience members will be seated at small tables, where they can enjoy drinks, and immerse themselves in the village atmosphere as the story unfolds around them.
As part of The Retreat performances, a Greek meal is included in the ticket price, and will be served before the play begins.
The ensemble cast includes some experienced actors who were original members of the professional company Gwent Theatre, together with a band of talented musicians. The musicians are led by Antwn and Linda Owen Hicks, members of the Welsh folk band Carreg Lafar, fresh from their recent success on stage at the National Eisteddfod, Pontypridd. Antwn and Linda have adapted their traditional tunes to provide an original soundscape for the play’s lyrics.
The Long Way Home offers a rich theatrical experience, a poignant and humorous script, dynamic cast, and innovative production. Don’t miss this delightful evening of theatre which can be seen at The Clarence Hall in Crickhowell on October 4-5 and The Retreat in Llanover on October 19-20.
Tickets are available by searching The Long Way Home on eventbright.co.uk