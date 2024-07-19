For the second year, Saron Publishers held a writing competition for youngsters attending Usk Primary School. Divided into two age groups, the younger pupils were invited to write about ‘The Courageous Cat’, whilst the older ones could choose between ‘The Wild Wood Adventure’ and ‘The Curious Crystal’.
All entries were judged anonymously by Saron director Penny Reeves who said, ‘The standard of writing was very good, with some imaginative and entertaining stories, and lovely flashes of humour.’
Winner in the younger age group was Emily Speight, with runners-up Inara Jansz and . ‘Emily’s maturely-written story addresses so many issues facing us today – animal habitat, cutting down of trees and so on – and is well worthy of first prize,’ said Penny.
In the older age group, first prize went to Emily Gourdie, with runners up Scarlett and James Bull. Of the winning entry Penny said, ‘This is an excellent story, with the opening sentence immediately capturing the reader’s attention, making them want to carry on reading. A clear winner in this category’.
The competition was sponsored by Usk Panto Players, with prizes of book tokens, hard bound notebooks to encourage the writer’s habit of jotting down ideas, medals for the runners-up and trophies for the winners.
Panto Players’ director Peter McGowan said, ‘It was a pleasure to support this competition again, and to work with the supportive staff at Usk Primary School. The competition will definitely be an annual event – and who knows, with all that talent out there we may eventually have someone who can help our overworked scriptwriter!’