Billed as “The Greatest Show In Town,” the Bazaar was the largest and cheapest toy and fancy goods warehouse in the local area by a country mile. The fun didn’t top there. They also sold purses, bags and “thousands of articles in glass and china suitable for presents.” And if that wasn’t enough to spark your interest and trigger some retail therapy they also offered, “Grand value in mounted local views.” Visitors could also hire mail carts or perambulators from the store. In case you’re wondering what a ‘perambulator’ is, it’s an old-fashioned word for pram. How Bazaar!