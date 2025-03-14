Garden Centre manager Gavin Trinder echoed Jacky Miles’ advice, adding: “Potatoes need protection from frost, so if you can, start them off in a greenhouse or sunny windowsill, or bring your pot inside if temperatures look set to drop. The other trick is to avoid watering with very cold water, which can stall growth. Take the chill off by adding a splash of warm water to your watering can; it really does make a difference!”