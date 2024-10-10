FEARS that hurricane force winds could be headed for Abergavenny have been allayed by the BBC weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood, who assured BBC Breakfast viewers that the frightening prediction was down to a 'glitch' on the BBC Weather website.
The online forecast for the area predicted that hurricane force winds blowing at up to 6,000 miles per hour could hit this morning.
It seems that not all of the UK was set to fare as badly as Abergavenny, with Nottingham set to enjoy an extreme autumn heatwave with temperatures of up 404C - at least according to the BBC
"The weather app is showing hurricane force winds and that is not the case at all," said Carol who urged viewers 'not to be alarmed'.
Despite her words concerned viewers took to social media to remind the popular forecaster of the last time the broadcaster had denied there was a hurricane on the way - on 15 October 1987, when forecaster Michael Fish said during a televised weather forecast: "Earlier on today, apparently, a woman rang the BBC and said she heard there was a hurricane on the way. Well, if you're watching, don't worry, there isn't!".
Hours later the so-called Great Storm hit south east England. It was the worst to hit the UK for three centuries and caused record damage, killing 19 people!