DURING a night patrol in Abergavenny on Saturday, July 29, police officers stopped a vehicle driving without any lights on.
Police officers utilised the powers of Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which allowed them to detain and search the vehicle and occupants without a warrant as long as they had reasonable grounds to suspect that the person was in possession of a drug.
Cannabis was located and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
Police have confirmed that the driver has since been released.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "Officers on patrol stopped a car in Thomas Hill Close, Llanfoist at around 1.00am on Saturday 29 July.
"A 36-year-old Monmouthshire man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a class B drug.
"He has since been released as our investigation continues."