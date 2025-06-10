A Gwent woman was invited to Mary Berry’s 90th birthday celebrations when an afternoon tea was held in her honour. Debbie Field, (NGS County Organiser for Gwent) attended the event alongside 50 other volunteers thanks to her dedication to the gardening community here in Gwent.
Debbie, who got to meet Dame Mary Berry noted how fabulous she was, still with the same sparkling charm that has captivated audiences nationwide for so long, making it hard to believe that she is 90 years old!
The occasion also marked Dame Mary Berry’s ten year tenure as President of the National Garden Scheme. A role in which she was stepping down from and handing over the baton to Alan Titchmarsh, a British gardening icon, largely known for his appearances as a television presenter.
Dame Mary Berry stated how privileged she felt to have served as the President of the National Garden Scheme for such an important time period in the schemes history. Tackling the Covid-19 pandemic by getting people out of the house and into the garden, and boosting mental health.
“My husband Paul and I have opened our own garden for the charity for over 20 years,” Dame Mary said.
“I have witnessed firsthand the scheme’s extraordinary impact—bringing joy to visitors and supporting vital charities. Under my presidency, that impact has grown immensely.”
She praised Alan Titchmarsh as a “hands-on gardener” and friend who will bring enthusiasm and warmth to the role. Dame Mary will remain involved as President Emeritus.
Speaking on his appointment, Alan Titchmarsh announced that he is “thrilled to have been invited to become President of the National Garden Scheme and honoured to be stepping into the elegant shoes of [his] dear friend, the peerless Dame Mary Berry.”
He further praised the scheme’s unique combination of affordable enjoyment, education, and charitable fundraising, noting that in 2024 alone, it managed to raise over £4 million and distributed £3.5 million to charities. With the NGS approaching its centenary in 2027, Alan pledged to dedicate himself fully to the charity’s continued success.
Debbie added how surprised she was by the number of people who haven’t heard about the National Garden Scheme, and yet without the work of its volunteers, key charities like Macmillan and Marie Curie would not be able to function nearly as effectively as they do now.
With all the NGS county teams being ran by volunteers and supported by a very small team of staff at NGS headquarters, funds that are raised can go directly to the charities and overheads are avoided. Making it a very effective way of contributing to charitable work.
Over the 13 years Debbie and her husband have been opening their garden fort for the NGS they have raised thousands for charity, just by opening the garden gate and having visitors pay to see the garden they have developed.
If anyone is interested in opening their garden and contributing to the NGS’ brilliant work, or if you know someone who could, please contact Debbie Field on [email protected].
