NFU conference will tackle threat of avian flu
Poultry keepers in Wales are encouraged to attend the NFU Cymru Poultry Conference to hear about efforts to tackle the spread of Avian Influenza and other issues affecting the sector. The annual conference will take place at 6.30pm on Monday 21st November at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, kindly sponsored by Wynnstay. The event will feature a line-up of speakers providing expert insight and opinion to support poultry farmers in the running of their poultry meat or egg businesses.
NFU Poultry Adviser Tom Glen will give attendees a summary of the current poultry issues affecting the sector, with the spread of and response to the Avian Influenza (AI) outbreak featuring heavily as part of his presentation.
Next up, David Clegg and Julian Sparry of Livetec Systems will give an overview of biosecurity on poultry farms and give guidance on how to handle the aftermath of an AI outbreak on farm.
Interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Gavin Watkins will give Welsh Government’s viewpoint on tackling the current AI outbreak.
Jim Turner, Wynnstay Poultry Product Manager, will also provide a presentation on poultry feed.
A Q&A session will also be held to give attendees the opportunity to raise questions with the speakers.
NFU Cymru Poultry Chairman Richard Williams, who will open the conference, said: “The threat of AI and the risk posed by this disease to our businesses is, unfortunately, not going away any time soon. But that is not the only issue our poultry producers are wrangling with at present. Rising energy costs and hikes in the prices of inputs are also taking a significant toll on our farmers, whether they be producing poultry meat or eggs.
“Given the varied challenges facing the sector, the NFU Cymru Poultry Conference comes at an opportune time to discuss these issues with our line-up of well-informed speakers who will be able to bring detail and informed analysis to our conversations. I urge poultry farmers to join us at the NFU Cymru Poultry Conference later this month and take the opportunity to make the most of the expertise available.”
Anyone attending this year’s NFU Cymru Poultry Conference is asked to follow strict biosecurity guidance. Most notably, attendees are urged to ensure that vehicles are clean prior to arriving at the venue and that clothing and footwear worn on the evening has not been in the vicinity of a poultry shed.
Anyone wishing to attend the NFU Cymru Poultry Conference on Monday 21st November is asked to call the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200, register on the NFU Cymru website or email [email protected].
