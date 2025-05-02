Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are expecting yet another exciting auction on the 8th & 9th of May with over eleven hundred lots on offer to buyers both online and in the room. The sale includes the usual wide range of enticing and fascinating items with sections for watches, silver, jewellery, furniture, pictures, ceramics, glass, books and collectables.
Many of the highest prices in the sale are expected on the Thursday during the jewellery, silver and watches sections. However some of the more interesting lots will be sold on Friday in the furniture, pictures, books and collectables sections. A fabulous full size giltwood antique harp is reputedly beyond repair for musical purposes, but could therefore be perfect for an eye catching furnishing piece instead. It is easy to imagine it in the corner of a wine bar or café, but it could also look great in an ‘arty’ domestic room setting. Continuing on the musical theme there is an antique French cello – also in need of some ‘tender loving care’ - but in this case once restored it should return to be a fine instrument. It is being sadly sold by it’s ninety four year old owner who used to play the cello in quartets and quintets alongside a local descendent of Elgar.
An extensive range of eclectic collectables includes items such as a group of antique pharmacy jars being sold by a local retired chemist, He had amassed a sizeable collection during his career, after finding a large jar in the basement of one of his shops. He is now trying to streamline his accumulation!
An elderly woman from Hereford (who has collected all her life) is similarly trying to have a bit of a declutter and has provided the sale with clusters of scent bottles, snuff boxes, caddy spoons, Herend porcelain, Mdina glass and even several large trays of shells. A fine Victorian oval papier mâché snuff box is inlaid with gold and silver flowers and is expected to make £100/£150.
Other traditional antiques to be sold on the Friday include a rare pair of 18th century small gilt pier mirrors decorated with laurel leaf swags and oval classical bust surmounts. Also in need of repair they are estimated at £200/£400 but could possibly do better if favoured by the trade.
There are also some vintage items for the ‘trendier’ buyers including an early 20th century Italian Ministerial office desk lamp with green shade estimated at £120/£180 and a 1950’s desk fan by Frost & Co estimated at £30/£50. An unusual pair of vintage safety glasses with mesh sides definitely has a quirky vibe and would appeal to fans of the ‘Steam Punk’ look. Other mid-20th century items include a set of G Plan tile top occasional tables, sets of office filing drawers, vintage tea ware, coloured glass and a vast selection of vintage costume jewellery from a variety of sources.
On a similar theme the paintings in the sale run from a selection of traditional oils and watercolours to also include a wide range of 20th century art which often appeals to a wider audience. A local estate provided a number of modern art paintings and prints as
well as collections of Scandinavian silver jewellery, Georg Jensen silver cutlery and a contrasting selection of 17th, 18th & 19th century country furniture. Smiths fully illustrated catalogue is available at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk and the saleroom is open for viewing from 9am till 10am on the morning of the sales.
Smiths are inviting entries of ceramics, watches, silver, gold, jewellery, pictures and collectables for their next sale from the 14th of May by appointment. They are also inviting final entries of coins, notes and postcards for their June specialist sale. The coin market is particularly buoyant at present and Smiths two coin specialists have been hard at work cataloguing numerous collections of gold and silver and antique coins. A £10 solid gold commemorative coin made for the Queens’ 60th Anniversary carries a value of £7,000 to £9,000. Smiths’ experts are always very happy to have a look at any coins to give a guide price on value by appointment.
For all enquiries please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information and online bidding.