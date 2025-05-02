Many of the highest prices in the sale are expected on the Thursday during the jewellery, silver and watches sections. However some of the more interesting lots will be sold on Friday in the furniture, pictures, books and collectables sections. A fabulous full size giltwood antique harp is reputedly beyond repair for musical purposes, but could therefore be perfect for an eye catching furnishing piece instead. It is easy to imagine it in the corner of a wine bar or café, but it could also look great in an ‘arty’ domestic room setting. Continuing on the musical theme there is an antique French cello – also in need of some ‘tender loving care’ - but in this case once restored it should return to be a fine instrument. It is being sadly sold by it’s ninety four year old owner who used to play the cello in quartets and quintets alongside a local descendent of Elgar.