Monmouthshire County Council has issued a temporary road closure on a section of the R21 between Llwyn Ffranc Farm and Llanerch Farm, Llanvihangel Crucorney, to allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out essential maintenance safely. The closure will be in effect on Tuesday, May 132025, from 8am to 6pm.
The affected stretch runs approximately 85 metres from its junction with Grosmont Road. Although the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order may remain in force for up to 18 months, the works are expected to be completed within the day.
A signed diversion will guide traffic via Grosmont Road, the A465, and the R21 Triley to Llwyn Ffranc Farm, and vice versa. Reasonable access will be maintained for residents along the closed section.
Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs. Breaches of the order may be considered an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.