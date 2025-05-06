A temporary road closure will be in place on the B4347 between Grosmont Bridge and Whitehouse Farm, Monmouthshire, on Thursday, May 8. The closure, necessary to allow BT to carry out essential works safely, will operate from 9:30am to 3:30pm. The restriction affects approximately 450 metres of road, starting about 470 metres from the junction with Hand Road and running northeast.
Access for properties along the affected section will be maintained during the works. A signed diversion route will direct traffic via the B4347, A465, and B4521 in both directions.
The order, known as the B4347 Grosmont Bridge to Whitehouse Farm Temporary Traffic Regulation Order 2025, came into effect on May 8 2025 and may remain in force for up to 18 months if necessary, though the works are expected to be completed the same day.
