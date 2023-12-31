Huw Edwards grew up in a Welsh family in London and learned many of the hymns the choir performs from a young age at the Welsh chapel, Capel y Boro, where his father was Minister. After studying at Manchester and York he became a university lecturer in social policy. In 1991 he was elected Labour MP for Monmouth in an historic by election and served as MP for nine years. He now works with university researchers on promoting their work to policy makers.