A FORMER village shop has reopened after being taken over by a new operator who previously worked in the wine trade.
Richard Lewis opened Hare and Moon Provisions in Llanellen, between Llanover and Abergavenny, shortly before Christmas.
Change of use planning permission, from Monmouthshire County Council, was required for the two storey detached building, named Ty Llew House on the junction of the main A4042 and the Llanellen turnoff.
It had previously been in use as a convenience store, and was once the village Post Office, but Mr Lewis applied for change of use to also have permission for a cafe.
The council approved the application in early December and Mr Lewis, who previously worked in the wine trade in Dublin, opened just over a week later.
He said: “Trading has been solid so far, with the celebratory nature of an opening going hand in hand with the festive season.
“We decided on Llanellen as a location firstly for the beautiful surroundings but we felt there was a service missing in the village with no shop or cafe. We hope to build a strong connection with the local people and attract other folks from further afield.”