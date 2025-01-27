The leader of the Welsh Lib Dems has welcomed the news that Welsh voters could replace misbehaving politicians.
Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has voiced her support for a report that proposes the removal of Senedd members caught breaking the code of conduct.The code of conduct sets out the standards of behaviour expected of an MS.
The report, from the Senedd Standards of Conduct Committee includes plans for a referendum style system where voters could decide if an MS who broke the rules should be removed.Welcoming proposals to remove misbehaving politician’s, Ms Dodds said that it would be “ a great move for Welsh democracy.”
“This proposal, which would greatly improve the voice of the electorate, will provide us with a platform to make real change.We’ve already seen how similar measures introduced by Liberal Democrat’s across the UK and in Westminster have strengthened our democracy, Wales cannot be allowed to fall behind.
“As a party we have been pushing for a reform of our political systems so we can bring power back into the hands of Powys Voters.People in Powys deserve to have politicians who hold the best interests of their community to heart. Wales is crying out for a change in the way things are being run, which is why more and more people are joining the Welsh Liberal Democrat’s to help make this change a reality.”
According to a poll from IPSOs, only nine per cent of the British public believe that politicians can be trusted to tell the truth.
Speaking ahead of the vote Ms Dodds said, Deception sadly runs rampant among politicians largely due to the lack of any real repercussions...But enough is enough, we can no longer tolerate mistruths and deception in our political institutions. We must deliver a political system that works for and not against voters.