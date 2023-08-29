Unify Brand Partnerships, a leading UK distributor of active, outdoor and lifestyle fashion brands, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its first-ever independent multi-brand store on Abergavenny high street this October.
U-Xplore hope to offer residents a "unique shopping experience", combining the best of Unify's partner brands and a carefully curated selection of premium active and lifestyle brands, including Hoka, New Balance, Under Armour, LA Sportiva, SaySky, Brooks and Finisterre (to name only a few).
With the Unify HQ in Cwmbran now employing 50 staff members across distribution, sales representation, e-commerce, retail, marketing and PR, plus a central London showroom, the launch of U-Xplore marks another milestone for the Unify business.
Damian Cooper, Founder and Managing Director, Unify Brand Partnerships and Abergavenny local said: "We are super excited to open our first bricks and mortar retail store. As a business, our primary focus has been on the wholesale channel providing some of the top UK retailers with the brands we have represented, such as Cotopaxi, Reef, Teva, Under Armour, and K-Swiss, among others.
"Over the past three years, we have also introduced Direct to Consumer websites for several of our brands and currently run six websites specifically for the UK market. We have naturally evolved into an omnichannel approach, with Abergavenny being our first physical retail store.
"I have lived in Abergavenny for 12 years and believe the town is the perfect location for our first retail store. Abergavenny has a busy and vibrant retail environment, with a mixture of strong vendors across all sectors, including food and hospitality. We want to engage with the town's running and outdoor community and will provide a first-class service while offering some of the best lifestyle and active brands in the market."
The U-Xplore store is set to open in October this year (final date TBC) at 12 High Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5RY, and will be supported by a team of retail staff, buyers, designers and marketers.