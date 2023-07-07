A footpath to the neighbouring Fayre Oaks residential development, which borders the site to the west, will also be provided, while the lower half of the site won’t be developed for housing as it is a floodplain, but there will be interpretation signage and seating as it will be an area of public open space. There will also an attenuation pond to retain water following rainfall and the area is also important as a “damp corridor” for animals such as otters.