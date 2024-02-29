CLIVE Anderson - the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway, Talks Back, and Loose Ends - is sauntering to monmouth’s savoy next May with the live version of his hit podcast My seven wonders.
The legendary comedian and chat show host invites different guests daily to choose their own personal wonders of the world.
Previous guests have included Stephen Fry, Dara O Briain, David Baddiel, Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Shappi khorsandi, Greg Proops, Omid Djalili, Reuben Kaye among many others.
It will be a return visit for Clive, who came to the theatre two years ago with his Me, Macbeth, & I sell-out one-man show.
The Telegraph have labelled his shows ‘A complete delight’, while The Times describes them as “assured and entertaining”.
In his long career, the former barrister has presented TV shows covering a wide range of subjects from current affairs to sport, science, history, music, art, and literature.
His credits include presenting Mystic Britain on the Smithsonian Channel as well as Loose Ends and Unreliable Evidence on BBC Radio 4.
He has also been a host for numerous live events and award ceremonies, including for BAFTA, London Evening Standard, and the Olivier Awards.
Other TV shows he has starred in include Clive Anderson All Talk on BBC 1, Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week, and even Countdown.
More recently, he trod the boards in the Winner’s Curse at the Park Theatre in London, further proving his stage prowess.
You might even catch him strolling Monmouth’s historic streets, as Clive admits: “I enjoy seeing different places. Even if you swan in and swan out, I try to make the most of my time in towns and cities.”
Clive Anderson’s My Seven Wonders is at the Savoy on Friday, May 3 (7.30pm).
Tickets priced £20 are available at the box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk