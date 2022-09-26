Nevill Hall lung cancer nurse up for award

Carol has a wealth of knowledge and interest within the Lung Cancer specialty, having been a forum member and past chair of the All-Wales Lung Cancer Forum (AWLCF). She has inspired many colleagues locally within her role, but has also influenced healthcare partners worldwide, having presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer at Denver 2015. She has also been a Lung Cancer Nurse UK (LCNUK) forum member since 2004, and was a prominent committee member from 2012 to 2021.