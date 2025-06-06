The more I work with various audiences the more I realise a lot of people are today living with a ‘busy mind’.
Now they say there is no such thing as coincidence, so I therefore feel that if you are physically running around busying about then that I can almost guarantee your mind is doing the same thing!
I know how true this is because over the years and you will know from reading my previous columns I have at times continually filled my life with being busy. Being constantly on the go, being everything to everybody and generally just believing my own story, that life was just busy and that’s just the way it was seemingly the norm.
It wasn’t until I succeeded in physically burning myself out twice, that I realised the toll it had placed on my mind; to be honest you think I would have learnt the lesson the first time
The busy mind gets you to be believe that you don’t need to rest, you can keep on going; the busy mind can shut out what it needs to be healthy, its fine just getting tangled up in its thoughts; the busy mind keeps driving the physical body until it reaches chaos, it then starts to shut it down; the busy mind has to succeed, after all to need to take time out equates to failure; the busy mind can keep going forever, can’t it?
I know that if the internal system is not taken care of, nurtured and loved then it will fail you, just as your physical body will if you don’t take care of it.
All too often we fill our minds with negative thoughts, fear, stories of our ‘perceived’ failures; we make up endings to the stories that just don’t exist in reality which results in worry, struggle and upset.
Today imagine how your physical body would react if you got it to run a marathon every day, if you fed it unhealthy food constantly, if you never let it stop to be still just for a moment during the day, if you beat it up constantly and punished it for not doing what you believed to be right.
This in essence is what many do their minds and what indeed what Mindfulness helps you to achieve is to stop.
This month on June 18th I am so pleased to share that I am holding time and space for a limited number of attendees to join me at a local venue, Rockfield Barn at the Hendre to take a time to discover how taking a Mindful Day for you will really help you to live a calmer and more relaxed life.
Today I do more, am more and live a life of positive energy, I look to not use my mind for self-sabotage, I feed it healthy thoughts, I sit and be still and I don’t feel guilty for doing so.
So, give yourself the gift of the present today – just be in the here and now, let go of the past for you cannot change it and allow the future and the goals you set yourself to just unfold one day at a time.
Why not join me at Rockfield Barn, Pwll Y Cwm Farm, only 4 miles outside Monmouth in the 18th June, the day has been designed to bring Mindfulness to all the attendees. Click on the QR code to book your seat today, details can be found on the Awaken Mentoring Website, Events too.
