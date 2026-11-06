After more than a year of closure, the landmark Old Rectory Country Hotel in Llangattock has been sold and is set for a new lease of life allowing visitors to experience aspects of life in a traditional Nepali Village.
Following a sales process led by Stephen Champion at Christie & Co, Old Rectory Country Hotel has been purchased by Nepali Village UK, a community-based commercial project that will use the property to allow people to experience aspects of Nepali village life.
Managing Director, Major Khusiman Gurung MVO, from Nepali Village UK, says, “The acquisition of the Old Rectory Country Hotel is an important milestone for our Nepali Village UK project. Our vision is to establish a recreational and educational centre where people from all walks of life can come together, enjoy a wonderful holiday and experience the beauty, tranquillity and peaceful surroundings of the Welsh countryside.
“Through this project, we hope to bring Nepali and Gurkha cultural heritage together with the rich traditions and heritage of Wales. We want to create a place where people can learn about and celebrate both cultures, helping to preserve this important heritage for future generations.
“As well as providing opportunities for cultural exchange and education, the centre will offer a welcoming environment for wellness retreats, relaxation and a range of recreational activities. We also hope it will contribute to the growth of tourism in Wales and encourage greater cultural and tourism connections between Nepal and Wales.
“I am particularly delighted that we have been able to acquire this historic property, which is also close to the area associated with George Everest, after whom Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world in Nepal, was named. There is something especially meaningful about bringing together the heritage of Wales and Nepal in a place with this historical connection”
Closed since 2025, the hotel, which dates from the sixteenth century, comprises 22 en suite guest bedrooms across three floors and features a function room with a dedicated bar, a sizeable restaurant, a main hotel bar, a private dining room and a spacious reception hall. The Old Rectory Country Hotel sits on just over 11 acres of grounds, which incorporate its own ancient orchard.
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Situated in Llangattock, the hotel sits at the foot of the Black Mountains, with idyllic views across the Brecon Beacons National Park and benefits from millions of tourists who visit the area annually and are keen to explore the vast landscape and enjoy activities such as hiking and cycling.
Stephen Champion, Director at Hotels at Christie & Co, comments, “The Old Rectory generated strong interest when it was relaunched to the market, attracting offers from a wide range of buyers. We are delighted to see the hotel sold to a purchaser with such exciting plans for its reopening. We wish them every success.”
Old Rectory Country Hotel was sold at an undisclosed sum, off a freehold asking price of £1,150,000.
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