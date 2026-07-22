Owen Derbyshire has been unveiled as the new chief executive of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA).
But Mr Derbyshire, the current chief executive of Keep Wales Tidy, will not be taking the BBNPA helm until January next year.
This means that BBNPA’s finance director Richard Griffiths is effectively running the authority as interim chief executive until then.
Last Friday, July 17, BBNPA held an extraordinary meeting in confidential session to appoint Mr Derbyshire, who secured the role ahead of 38 other candidates.
BBNPA chairman Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe (Powys) said: “We are delighted to welcome Owen as our next chief executive.
“He brings strong leadership experience across Wales and a clear understanding of the environmental, cultural and community context in which we work.
“We look forward to working with him as we continue to care for this special place and support the people and communities connected to it.”
The authority said the appointment follows an extensive recruitment campaign, carried out by Gatenby Sanderson, and a highly competitive selection process involving a strong field of candidates.
A BBNPA spokesperson said: “Preparations are now underway to ensure a smooth transition before Owen joins the authority in January.”
Mr Derbyshire has been Keep Wales Tidy’s chief executive since October 2022.
The spokesperson said: “He brings senior leadership experience from S4C, where he was Director of Marketing and Digital, as well as board-level experience with organisations including S4C, Shelter Cymru and Mudiad Meithrin.”
The appointment follows the departure of previous chief executive Catherine Mealing-Jones earlier this month.
In March, the Senedd voted to approve her nomination to the role of Auditor General for Wales.
Ms Mealing-Jones took up her new role on Monday, July 21.
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