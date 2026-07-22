Calls for a wider assessment on the structure of the Heads of the Valleys Road have grown following the closure of a lane near Brynmawr.
The section of the A465, which came in 3 years late and £100 million over budget, has returned to a single carriageway on the westbound approach temporarily just over a decade after work was completed.
Now, the issue has reached the Senedd where calls have been echoed for a further assessment of the road’s structure between the Blaenau Gwent town and the village of Gilwern. The closure, which is between Clydach and Brynmawr, has been introduced due to concerns with the structure of the bridge carrying the road.
In the Senedd, Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS, Peter Fox asked the Welsh Government to commit to undertaking the assessment.
“The A465 is constantly talked up by Welsh Government as a success for Wales and our valley communities, but I am afraid the Blackrock section has once again put doubt on this,” he said.
“This section was over 3 years delayed, £100 million over budget, and has had countless snagging issues. Last year I raised concerns about the condition of the road surface, further concerns with the former First Minister about a lack of hard shoulder, and now we see this latest defect causing further problems for motorists.”
“I have asked Welsh Government for a commitment to assess the road fully, so that any further issues and problems for motorists are caught and addressed now.”
Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, said, “A routine inspection of the Clydach Gorge Viaduct identified a structural defect, so we introduced a lane closure on the westbound A465 to protect the safety of the travelling public.”
“Repair works are progressing, and we will remove the restriction once they are complete.”
Mr Fox has now written in reply to the Minister to ask for further information on the defect, and a timetable for repairs.
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