In Montgomery AL USA, history stands openly in the streets. The city was the first capital of the Confederacy and home to Jefferson Davis, whose government fought to preserve slavery. There is almost poetic justice in the fact that today the statue of Davis stands outside the State Capitol, gazing down Dexter Avenue toward Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, and on toward Court Square, where Rosa Parks sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott — an act of quiet courage that ignited the modern Civil Rights Movement in America.