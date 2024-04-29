A fun run and family day for a good cause will take place in Llangattock later this month.
The Living with Dementia fundraising event will take place on Monday, May 27 at The Old Rectory Hotel.
There will be live music from guitarist and singer Nick Russell, as well as a line dancing group for everyone to enjoy.
The fun run, which starts at 10am, will be organised by Julie Cashell from Crickhowell Running Club.
The event is being held in conjunction with the running club, as well as Crickhowell Rugby Club and Crickhowell Football Club.
The family day itself kicks off at 11am, with a bar, barbecue and face-painting among the fun on offer.
This is the third year of this event - and more stalls are lined up than ever before.
£1,600 was raised at last year’s event, with organisers keen to hit the £2,000 mark this time around.