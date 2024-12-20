Multiple arrests were made by Gwent Police linked to the unrest following the Southport stabbings, new figures show.
An investigation has found one in six people arrested across the country were under 18.
The summer saw widespread rioting and disorder from right-wing protestors following the killing of three girls at a dance class in Southport on July 30.
Police and courts were quick to arrest and charge many of those involved in the unrest. An investigation by RADAR has collated the number of arrests by police force, alongside their ages and the offences committed.
The response to a freedom of information request to Gwent Police on December 3 shows a total of two arrests were made in relation to the disorder this summer.
It is possible for an individual to be counted twice in these figures if they were arrested more than once.
These included criminal damage and violence without injury.
Jabeer Butt, CEO of the Race Equality Foundation, said arrests and prosecutions contributed to the end of the violence, but are not a "long-term solution".
He said: "The underlying issues that led to Islamophobic disinformation being shared alongside some concluding that violence was an appropriate response to an act of male violence in Southport needs to be addressed.
"We require concerted national and local action to challenge racism, to curb the algorithms that amplify Islamophobic disinformation, and the ending of politician led blaming of migrants and minorities for crumbling public services."
There were 1,233 arrests across the 32 police forces that provided information, 219 relating to children under 18 – albeit none of them in Gwent.
Among those which provided information on why people were arrested, public order offences were by far the most common reason for arrest.
However, there were also 69 offences of assault, 45 of theft and burglary (including four shoplifting offences), 38 for possession of weapons, 32 drug offences and 19 for malicious communications.
Separate data collated by the National Police Chiefs' Council found 1,711 arrests have been made since the end of July.
A spokesperson for the organisation said arrests and charging decisions "are likely to continue for some time".
The spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we did see a number of young people take part in these incidents."
They said it was important to avoid the unnecessary criminalisation of children and young people, but added police need to "respond appropriately" to protect communities.
"This can include the arrest and charge in the case of violent disorder and other serious offences."
Greater Manchester Police carried out the most arrests (160), followed by Merseyside (148) and the Met (142). The most children were arrested in Humberside (38), Merseyside (33) and Manchester (32).
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The senseless violence on our streets following the tragic loss of Bebe, Elsie and Alice was shocking.
"We are grateful to all the officers who continue to work hard to keep our communities safe."