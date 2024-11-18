The report has identified six key safety issues and suggests three potential quick wins which could be implemented within the next 12 months – one of which, a 50mph limit from the Raglan roundabout to the A40/A449 slip roads has already been implemented. The other two are to prevent right hand turns from Monmouth Road on to the A40 eastbound and from the A40 westbound on to Groesonen Road towards Dingestow and Mitchel Troy.