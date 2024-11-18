Monmouth MS, Peter Fox,has called on the Welsh Government to include him in any discussions about the future of the A40 junction at Raglan following the publication of the long-awaited safety review.
The road safety study commissioned by the Welsh Government has drawn up six options to improve the A40 junctions near Raglan citing six accidents between June 2017 and March 2023, at least two of which were attributed to motorists misjudging the speed of traffic on the A40 between the Raglan roundabout and the A449/A40 slip roads.
The report has identified six key safety issues and suggests three potential quick wins which could be implemented within the next 12 months – one of which, a 50mph limit from the Raglan roundabout to the A40/A449 slip roads has already been implemented. The other two are to prevent right hand turns from Monmouth Road on to the A40 eastbound and from the A40 westbound on to Groesonen Road towards Dingestow and Mitchel Troy.
Mr Fox has been vocal in calling for a solution to improve safety at the junction and has been working in conjunction with Raglan Community Council and local representatives.
During Plenary in October, Mr Fox requested a statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates MS, to outline the up-to-date position and to request that the long-awaited road safety study to be published.
In his response the cabinet secretary provided a copy of the road safety study and confirmed officials are seeking a meeting with Monmouthshire County Council and Raglan Community Council to discuss the options in the Safety Study report.
Mr Fox has now responded to the cabinet secretary to request that he is included in any discussions, to ensure the views of his constituents can be fully considered.
Mr Fox, said: “I am very pleased to see the outcome of the long awaiting road safety review into the A40 near Raglan, it is clear that a lot of work has gone into this report, and I have spent time reviewing its findings.”
“There are six suggested solutions that look to tackle the problem from different angles. It is clear any solution will need the support of the local community, Welsh Government, SWTRA and elected representatives, and we must all now come together to discuss the best way forward.”
“I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to include me in discussions to ensure I can represent the view of all of my constituents who have contacted me on this crucial issue.”
“I welcome this report, and it is certainly a step in the right direction. I look forward to continuing working to ensure the right result is delivered for Monmouthshire.”
Local councillor Cllr Richard John said, “Residents have been waiting years for this road safety study to be undertaken so we’re delighted that finally some options have been drawn up to make the junctions safer.
The six options laid out in the report are: Introducing traffic lights at the Monmouth Road and Groesonen Road junctions and a new straight A449 slip road to a T junction to join the A40; Introducing a merged junction with traffic lights and a new straight A449 slip road to a T junction to join the A40; Banning the right hand turns and creating a new roundabout between the Raglan junctions and the A40 and A449 slip roads; Banning the right hand turns and creating a new roundabout at the A40/A449 slip roads; Creating a new roundabout on the Raglan junctions and introducing traffic lights on the A40 southbound and A449 northbound slip roads; Converting the dual carriageway between the Raglan roundabout and the A40/A449 slip roads to a single carriageway