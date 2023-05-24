MS Peter Fox is to raise the issue of the closure of Avara Foods Abergavenny plant at the Senedd.
Commenting on the news that one of the UK's largest food production companies has announced plans to close a factory putting 400 jobs at risk, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance, Peter Fox MS, Said: “It is worrying news to read this morning that the Avara Foods plant at Abergavenny in Monmouthshire is closing one of their factories. The potential job losses will have a considerable impact on the local economy and the lives of the workers and their families.
“I feel for the workers who are living in limbo, waiting for news about whether their jobs are safe. This is another huge blow for the area, with Tillery foods entering administration last week, I can only hope that this is not a sign of future job losses in the area.
“In light of this distressing news, I have submitted a topical question in the Senedd to ensure Labour Ministers outline what urgent action is being taken to support those impacted.”