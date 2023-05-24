Commenting on the news that one of the UK's largest food production companies has announced plans to close a factory putting 400 jobs at risk, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance, Peter Fox MS, Said: “It is worrying news to read this morning that the Avara Foods plant at Abergavenny in Monmouthshire is closing one of their factories. The potential job losses will have a considerable impact on the local economy and the lives of the workers and their families.