Natasha Asghar MS recently paid a visit to the British Heart Foundation Cymru’s charity shop in Abergavenny to meet the dedicated team.
Armed with a few bags of donations, the Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales headed to the Cross Street shop on December 7th to meet with store manager Debbie Healey.
Debbie gave Natasha a tour of the store and an insight into some of the work volunteers and staff carry out.
Natasha Asghar MS said: “The team at Abergavenny’s British Heart Foundation Cymru charity shop are absolutely fantastic and it was a pleasure to meet them all.
“Their dedication and hard work were clear for me to see, and they are running a truly wonderful charity shop in the heart of the town.
“I would encourage everyone to head down to the shop for a spot of shopping. There is something there for everyone – and you’d be supporting a great cause at the same time.”
Store Manager, Debbie Healey added: “The work of BHF shops across Wales is vital to the charity. We raise money to fund lifesaving research, and we are heavily reliant on the support of volunteers in our mission.”
Debbie, who has managed the store for 14 years, continued: “Our volunteers learn new skills and gain confidence and valuable experience from volunteering at the shop. We are all like a big family here.”
Natasha also found out more about the charity’s extensive volunteering options.
The South East Wales politician added: “Not only can volunteering at a charity shop bring big social benefits, but it can also improve your CV and help with education opportunities.
“I would encourage anyone considering becoming a volunteer to get in touch with their local British Heart Foundation charity shop or by visiting the charity’s website.”
Heart and circulatory diseases cause one in four of all deaths in Wales, around 9,500 deaths each year – an average of 26 people each day.
To find out more about how you can get involved in supporting the charity, please visit: How you can help beat heartbreak forever - British Heart Foundation - BHF