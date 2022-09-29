MS Natasha raises a mug for charity
Natasha Asghar MS has raised a mug in support of Macmillan’s coffee morning and is encouraging residents across South East Wales to do the same.
Staff from the cancer charity held a coffee morning in the Senedd this week, giving Members of the Senedd a chance to find out more about how Macmillan is supporting people living with cancer.
The annual coffee morning – now in its 32nd year – raises vital funds for Macmillan services to make sure people living with cancer get the physical, emotional, and financial support they need.
Natasha Asghar MS said: “I am extremely proud to continue my support for Macmillan’s coffee morning and I would encourage residents across South East Wales to get involved too by organising an event or by simply attending one.
“A cancer diagnosis can turn someone’s world upside down, but it is vital charities like Macmillan which are on hand to support people during their hour of need.
“Money raised through a coffee morning will go a long way in helping people with cancer live their life as fully as they can and I’d urge everyone to get involved with this fantastic cause.”
