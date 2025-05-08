SPENCER James is gearing up for the gig of a lifetime, with veteran pop band The Searchers booked to bow out on their 'final, final' tour at the Glastonbury Festival.
The Forest of Dean-based musician has been lead singer-guitarist of the legendary 60s group for nearly 40 years.
And and having done three 'farewell' tours since 2019, they are heading out on the road again for 11 dates followed by a slot at the world's most famous festival.
With worldwide hits like Needles and Pins, Sweets For My Sweet and When You Walk In The Room, and famous fans like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and The Byrds, the Merseybeat band were contemporaries of The Beatles, playing alongside the Fab Four at Liverpool's Cavern before moving on to worldwide fame.
And more than 60 years later having sold 50 million record worldwide, they are still thrilling fans, with popular demand and the call of Glastonbury on June 27 prompting one more tour, starting next week in North Wales.
The band comprise John McInally and Frank Allen from the band's hit-making days, who are both in their early 80s, with Spencer replacing founding member Mike Pender in 1986 and since playing thousands of gigs with the group, who used to play up to 200 nights a year, plus Richie Burns on drums.
Lydney-based Spencer, who had a top-five US hit with The First Class and Beach Baby in the 1970s, has performed with The Searchers in some of the world's most prestigious venues, including Wembley Stadium and the National Indoor Arena with Sir Cliff Richard, the London Palladium, the Royal Albert Hall and Madison Square Gardens, and toured the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, and all across Europe, including Monmouth's own Savoy in 2012.
And he also tours the Spencer James Searchers tribute band when The Searchers themselves are not out on the road.
John McInally told the BBC: "A Glastonbury debut at 83, can anyone top that? I don't think life gets any better, does it?
"There will be a few nerves, but in a good way, and we'll be nicely warmed up from our shows in June. We can't wait to see our fans again for this incredible final farewell."
Bassist and singer Frank Allen said: "I've played shows across the world with The Searchers for over 60 years; Glastonbury has always been an ambition that has eluded us – until now.
"The Searchers are finally performing at the greatest music festival of them all.
"What a way to round off a tour and a career. I can't wait to get up on stage and give our fans one final blast."
But it might not quite be the end, with Frank saying that while they don't envisage more touring, they may be tempted back by one offs.
"If we were offered maybe another Royal Variety Performance (we did one way back in 1981) then the answer once more would be in the affirmative.
"The prestige around such an event is very seductive and with the requirements being probably no more than one song or maybe a medley of our hits there would be no need to set up a tour."