Lydney-based Spencer, who had a top-five US hit with The First Class and Beach Baby in the 1970s, has performed with The Searchers in some of the world's most prestigious venues, including Wembley Stadium and the National Indoor Arena with Sir Cliff Richard, the London Palladium, the Royal Albert Hall and Madison Square Gardens, and toured the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, and all across Europe, including Monmouth's own Savoy in 2012.