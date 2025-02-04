Following on from a previous visit to Llanover in November 2024, Monmouth MS, Peter Fox, has hosted a meeting in Llanover to discuss road safety concerns that have been brought to his attention over the past few weeks.
Mr Fox joined with SWTRA and Welsh Government officials, Ross Murray from the Llanover Estate, community councillor for Llanover, Cllr Lewis Carter, and Goetre Fawr county councillor, Jan Butler in Llanover Village Hall .
During the meeting, there were discussions on the impact of speeding vehicles through the village, the need for regular maintenance on the road to reduce the risk of flooding, concerns about vehicles joining the carriageway, and the need for a crossing across the busy road. Cllr Carter and Cllr Butler also took the opportunity to discuss their petition, calling for a pedestrian crossing on A4042 at Llanover, which was recently presented to the Senedd Petition Committee.
The meeting included a site inspection of the A4042 through Llanover, which showed the issues and concerns first hand. Following the site visit SWTRA and Welsh Government said they would review the concerns and see what solutions could be offered.
Mr Fox said: “I was very pleased to arrange a meeting with SWTRA and others in Llanover as this was something that we all really needed to have. I am a firm believer in seeing issues first hand, so I am grateful to all for attending.”
“We had a very constructive discussion on the issues affecting Llanover, and we all put forward a number of ideas for consideration, such as a crossing across the A4042. The area is quite unique, and presents a number of challenges for SWTRA and residents alike.”
“There is certainly a strength of feeling from residents on this issue, and this was evident to me from the petition that both Cllr Carter and Cllr Butler have worked on tirelessly over the last few months.”
“I am glad that SWTRA and Welsh Government are going to review our concerns, following the meeting, to see what could be done to improve safety, and I will continue to monitor this situation very closely, and will follow the matter up with Welsh Government shortly.”
Goetre Fawr County Councillor, Jan Butler, also in attendance, added, “I am very grateful to Peter for arranging the meeting today and for inviting me and others to attend. It is essential that SWTRA and Welsh Government were able to have some background to our concerns, and to see the issues we are raising first hand.”
“There is a lot of worry from residents in Llanover about their safety when trying to cross the carriageway on foot, or trying to join the road by car, so I am very keen to get some solutions in place to resolve these concerns.”
“Like Peter, I am looking forward to seeing what SWTRA and Welsh Government are able to do to improve this area for everyone, and I know he will remain firmly on the case.”