During the meeting, there were discussions on the impact of speeding vehicles through the village, the need for regular maintenance on the road to reduce the risk of flooding, concerns about vehicles joining the carriageway, and the need for a crossing across the busy road. Cllr Carter and Cllr Butler also took the opportunity to discuss their petition, calling for a pedestrian crossing on A4042 at Llanover, which was recently presented to the Senedd Petition Committee.