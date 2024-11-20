A SENEDD Member is backing villagers in their campaign to prevent their 152-year-old pub from being turned into housing.
Senedd Member for South East Wales Laura Anne Jones met with residents last week and pledged her full support to save the Raglan Arms in Llandenny, vowing to make the case to Monmouthshire County Council against the housing change of use bid submitted by Mito Developments of Cardiff.
Dating back to 1872, the pub is named after Lord Raglan of ‘Charge of the Light Brigade’ fame, whose historic family house, Cefntilla Court, is set in nearby parkland.
“The Raglan Arms is much more than a pub," said the MS. "It is a community lifeline and a focal point for social gatherings, employment, and local identity.
“Losing it would leave Llandenny, Llandenny Walks, and Treworgan without a place for residents to meet and socialise."
The proposed development has drawn fierce objections from locals who argue that the rural pub between Raglan and Usk provides essential services, including job opportunities and work experience for young people.
Local resident David Roberts said: “Monmouthshire County Council's Local Development Plan recognises the value of community facilities in rural areas, with Policy S5 CRF1 stating that such facilities are vital for building sustainable communities.”
Local Councillor Penny Jones has also expressed her support for residents, saying: “The Raglan Arms has been such an important community asset at the heart of the village.
“As there are no nearby facilities every effort must be made to ensure that the community retains this facility if at all possible.”
Concerns have also been raised about infrastructure issues and the potential environmental impact.
Residents have highlighted problems with power and water supply, foul water drainage, and the narrow entrance to the site, which would make further development impractical and inconsistent with local planning policies.
There are also concerns that the houses would not fit the village’s existing character, which is a conservation area.
Ms Jones assured residents of her unwavering commitment, adding: "I will be writing a letter reflecting the concerns to Monmouthshire Council's planning committee."