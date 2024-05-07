AN MP was “lovin’ it” when he had the chance to flip burgers as McDonald’s celebrates 50 years in the UK.
David Davies tried his hand at making a signature Big Mac at the fast-food chain’s Abergavenny branch on Friday (3 May).
The US giant opened its first restaurant in Woolwich, southeast London, in 1974. 10 years later, the first McDonald’s in Wales came to Cardiff.
Opening its doors in 2016, the Abergavenny restaurant on Iberis Road near Llanfoist is a huge employer in the local area – with 108 members of staff, most of whom are part-time.
Monmouth MP Mr Davies was invited to visit by McDonald’s franchisee David Balcombe of Peachkey Ltd.
“2024 marks a significant milestone for McDonald’s as it celebrates 50 years of operating in the UK and it was great to join the team in Abergavenny,” said Mr Davies.
“There is a fantastic community feel at the Abergavenny restaurant. I really enjoyed getting hands on and meeting staff members.
“I am a big fan of McDonald’s myself and enjoy nothing more than a Big Mac after a long canvassing session! All of the beef for the iconic burgers is sourced from British and Irish farmers.
“It’s a good company to work for with a clear commitment to investing and supporting people, suppliers and the communities it serves.”