MP dusts off gloves at local boxing club
Monmouth MP David Davies made a return to the boxing ring recently as he paid a visit to an Abergavenny boxing club and gym.
Abergavenny boxing club was set up in March this year by current Welsh Area super-lightweight champion Kieran Gething and his family.
The gym on Hatherleigh Place offers numerous fitness and sport classes as well as teaching young people the sport of boxing and is available to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
Mr Davies is no stranger to the boxing ring having previously fought in white-collar bouts, and was soon put through his paces dusting off the gloves for a sparring session with coach Alex Gething.
Whilst there the MP also spoke to Kieran about his future plans for the club.
“It is fantastic to see such enthusiasm for boxing in Abergavenny,” said Mr Davies.
“Boxing can be so beneficial to young people, by not only promoting physical fitness but instilling confidence, motivation and self-discipline.
“What Kieran has created is ‘Boxing for the Community’. Alongside being a facility for competitive sport, which will hopefully produce some local champions from the area through amateur boxing, this is an exciting space to work out and keep fit.”
A former Welsh Senior Elite champion with 35 wins from amateur bouts, Kieran is now quickly rising up the professional ranks with 11 wins from 15 fights including two knockouts.
He said he wanted to “give something back” after the local community had supported his boxing career and the Abergavenny gym has proven so popular that Kieran is now looking at starting a club in Monmouth.
“We’ve had a really warm reception to the idea so far,” said Kieran.
“It was great to speak with Mr Davies and discuss how we could perhaps get more involvement and funding into these clubs.
“If anyone is open to engaging with the sport of boxing or might be able to help with a venue in Monmouth, we would be delighted to hear from you.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.