Tool thefts continue to strain UK businesses, with 1 in 5 van drivers falling victim to theft last year, according to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles research.
While an improvement on the number of van drivers reporting incidents of tool theft year-on-year, a Freedom of Information request revealed that as many as 15,464 individual cases were reported to police forces across the UK, confirming the ongoing prevalence of the issue.
With the research indicating that the average value of stolen equipment per van stands at over £1,7001, this means that UK tradespeople are facing a bill of up to £1.64 billion in stolen equipment.
In spite of these risks, 41% of UK van drivers continue to leave equipment in their vehicles overnight – over a third (37%) of whom confess that the value of tools left in their van exceeds £2,000.
The impact of tool thefts on UK businesses stretches beyond replacing equipment, though, with the majority (57%) of respondents unable to work while their vans are re-stocked and locks repaired, as well as further risk of an increase in future insurance premiums for van owners who are on the receiving end of tool theft.
With downtime costing companies an estimated £550 a day per van, at a time when UK businesses are already feeling the squeeze, these costs underscore the significant disruption that tool theft can bring.
To help van drivers protect their vehicles, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers a range of solutions designed to keep their van secure.
The all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo is fitted with an anti-theft alarm system as standard, in addition to interior monitoring in the cab, a back-up horn and towing protection5. When activated, the anti-theft alarm system sounds the horn and activates the hazard lights, alerting bypassers to any unwelcome intrusion.
John Ricardo-Neto, Head of Product Planning at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The cost of theft is more than just the price of the tools stolen, it’s the downtime while van drivers replace the stolen equipment, the higher insurance premiums and lost revenues, so it’s imperative that UK tradespeople be vigilant to tool theft.
“We urge those who own expensive equipment to take extra precautions – securing or removing tools overnight and parking in a well-lit, CCTV-monitored area. For those who wish to further increase the security of their vehicles, our range of theft prevention technologies can offer extra protection, allowing van drivers to get back to focusing on their businesses.”