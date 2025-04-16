New EV charge points installed in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park are among the highest and most scenic chargers in the UK.
Outdoor enthusiasts can charge whilst they climb thanks to the installation of these new chargepoints at Pont ar Daf, an iconic National Trust destination located at the foot of Pen y Fan, by RAW Charging.
Undoubtedly one of the most scenic spots in the UK, Pen y Fan stands at 886 metres above sea level and offers views out across the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Pont ar Daf car park is located around 440 metres above sea level, taking its place as one of the highest and most breathtaking EV charging destinations in the country.
This year around 500,000 people will venture up the highest peak in South Wales.
Other high altitude charging spots across the UK can be found in the Scottish Highlands, with Cairnwell Pass and the Glenshee Ski Centre coming in at about 670 metres above sea level and the Lake District’s Kirkstone Pass Inn chargers just slightly higher than Pont ar Daf at around 454 metres above sea level.
Currently, according to Zapmap there are 38,737 public charging locations, across the UK, with only around 4 per cent in Wales. And, there are an estimated 1.3m EVs on UK roads, with projections showing that by 2030, 55 per cent of all vehicles on the road will be EVs.
Pont ar Daf car park is amongst a growing number of chargepoints located at well-loved and much journeyed destinations in a bid to support this growth.
This latest EV chargepoint installation at Pont ar Daf car park is part of the National Trust’s EV roll out with RAW Charging, which commenced in 2023 as part of a £12 million investment by RAW, and has already seen over 160 EV charging bays installed at 18 National Trust properties.
Located alongside the A470 road, the Pont ar Daf chargepoints is one of over 20 iconic National Trust locations, including Cragside Estate, Packwood, Grey’s Court, Stourhead and Polesden Lacey, to be installed in 2025 - which is also the National Trust’s 130th anniversary year.
Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, which connects amazing places with EV infrastructure, said: “Destinations such as Pen y Fan draw many visitors each year to enjoy their natural beauty, however without EV charging infrastructure there are many people who have a longer journey due to charging considerations. Now, with charging available at Pont ar Daf these EV drivers can very conveniently charge whilst enjoying their surroundings at their destination.”
The 12 EV charging bays, which offer 100 per cent renewable energy and contactless payment options for visitors, come at a time when EV adoption is accelerating rapidly, with March 2025 reported as a record-breaking month for EV sales up 38 per cent year-on-year.
RAW Charging is one of the UK's largest providers of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to premier leisure, hospitality, and retail destinations