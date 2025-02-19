Every primary school in Powys now has a newly installed height chart to clearly indicate which type of car seat children should use to stay safe when traveling in a vehicle.
Thanks to the work of Powys County Council’s Road Safety Officers, this new signage has been specially produced and installed to allow parents and carers to see quickly and easily how tall their children are and help determine which car seat they should legally be using.
All children, from birth until 12 years of age (or 135cm in height, whichever comes first) must legally use a suitable, correctly fitted car seat when travelling in most vehicles. The type of car seat depends on the age and weight or height of the child. For primary school children, the easiest thing to remember is if a child is under 125cm in height, they must use a high-backed car seat with a three- or five-point harness or impact shield. A child over 125cm tall must be in a booster seat, preferably with a high back, until they reach 12 year of age or grow to over 135cm tall.
If the child is in the front of the car in a rear facing child car seat, then, by law, the front passenger airbag must be switched off.
Once old enough and tall enough to stop using car seats, it is still vitally important to check that the children are sitting and secured safely, making sure they are facing forward with their back against the seat and their feet on the floor, and with the seatbelt on their hips (not abdomen) and shoulder (not neck).
It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that everyone under the age of 14 is in a suitable car seat and/or wearing a seatbelt whilst in the car.