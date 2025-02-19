All children, from birth until 12 years of age (or 135cm in height, whichever comes first) must legally use a suitable, correctly fitted car seat when travelling in most vehicles. The type of car seat depends on the age and weight or height of the child. For primary school children, the easiest thing to remember is if a child is under 125cm in height, they must use a high-backed car seat with a three- or five-point harness or impact shield. A child over 125cm tall must be in a booster seat, preferably with a high back, until they reach 12 year of age or grow to over 135cm tall.