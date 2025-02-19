A quarter of drivers (25 per cent) who find vehicle headlights too bright are driving less at night as a result, while 22 per cent say they wish they could, a major new study on headlight glare from the RAC shows.
Findings from what is believed to be the most in-depth research into motorists’ views on the issue reveal that three-quarters (75 per cent) of those who drive less do so because intense headlights make the experience uncomfortable or more difficult. A further 49 per cent say it’s because they feel less safe, while one-in-20 drivers (5 per cent) have stopped driving at night altogether.
Almost all drivers agree vehicle headlights can be too bright – more than a third (36 per cent) believe most are, with a further 59 per cent saying some of them are. Drivers aged under 35 are more likely to say most headlights are too bright (41 per cent), as are those who drive conventional hatchbacks, estates and saloons. 38 per cent of this group said most are too bright, although it’s still the case that three-in-10 (29 per cent) of people who drive vehicles that sit higher on the road like SUVs say most are.
What’s more, six-in-10 UK drivers (61 per cent) who suffer from headlight glare say the problem has worsened in just 12 months, with only a quarter (26 per cent) disagreeing.
Looking at motorists who still drive at night, nearly a fifth (17 per cent) say bright headlights leave them feeling tired and fatigued while driving, while 16 per cent say they’ve suffered with headaches, migraines and/or eye pain.
Headlight glare is a complex issue that may be caused by a variety of factors. These include the alignment of a vehicle’s headlights, changes in lighting technology – from halogen to bi-xenon and LED – and variations in vehicle height, as more drivers switch from conventional hatchbacks that sit lower on the road to higher-riding SUVs.
RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “With the exception of potholes, few motoring topics seem to rouse as much interest among the nation’s drivers right now as bright headlights. It’s undisputable that public concern is increasing, but the reasons for glare and what can be done to reduce it aren’t nearly as clear. That’s why we’re pleased the Government heeded the calls of the RAC and our partner organisations on this issue and commissioned an independent project to look into it. We’re aware other European countries are now taking the matter seriously, too.
“What has gone from a mere frustration is now having a profound impact on people – whether that’s momentarily being blinded while driving or struggling to judge the speed or position of a vehicle ahead. The fact such a high proportion of people are also driving less at night – or wish they could – is remarkable and demonstrates the need for glare to be tackled. This does, however, need to be balanced with the potential road safety benefits afforded to people driving vehicles with brighter headlights.”