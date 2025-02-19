Almost all drivers agree vehicle headlights can be too bright – more than a third (36 per cent) believe most are, with a further 59 per cent saying some of them are. Drivers aged under 35 are more likely to say most headlights are too bright (41 per cent), as are those who drive conventional hatchbacks, estates and saloons. 38 per cent of this group said most are too bright, although it’s still the case that three-in-10 (29 per cent) of people who drive vehicles that sit higher on the road like SUVs say most are.